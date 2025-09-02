UK Ministry of Defence calls on additive manufacturing software experts

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) is reinforcing its commitment to additive manufacturing (AM) with the announcement of a collaboration that aims to better understand the 3D printing software landscape.

The MOD is working with research partner Plexal, alongside UK Government and the wider critical national infrastructure industry, to learn how software providers are enabling secure file storage, sharing and handling for safety-critical applications. Interested parties are advised to reach out to Plexal directly to get involved.

Earlier this year, the MOD published its first advanced manufacturing strategy with additive manufacturing as its central focus. The document emphasises how industrial 3D printing technologies can be used to boost supply chain resilience through decentralised manufacturing, increase speed of response, shorten lead times, and combat part obsolescence.

For the MOD, the adoption of AM is said to be focused on addressing the immediate shortfalls in the supply of inventory items, with obsolescence identified in a 2021 report as the number one supply issue. According to a report commissioned using Defence Innovation Unit (DIU) funding, the MOD stands to benefit over £110 million net over the next 15 years (with a net value per year thereafter of £35.5 million) if just 15% of the defence inventory was switched to additive.

Back in March, the MOD launched the second phase of its AM accelerator programme, Project TAMPA. The initiative was set up to progress the use of AM and increase material availability across defence. Last November, defence manufacturer Babcock successfully delivered the first package of work for Project TAMPA. Elsewhere, Additive Manufacturing Solutions (AMS) began a project in February with Rolls Royce and MOD to recycle retired Tornado aircraft parts into new parts for the next-generation Tempest fighter jets.