Uniformity Labs appoints former GKN Sinter Metals President to Board of Directors

× Expand Uniformity Labs Chris Franks

Uniformity Labs has announced another addition to its Board of Directors with the appointment of former GKN Sinter Metals President Christon Franks.

Last week, the company named former Nucor Corporation CEO John Ferriola to the board and, before that, had also added General Motors veteran Alan Batey.

Franks joins Uniformity to add more than 30 years’ experience working in the metals sector, as well as automotive, electronics and general industrial markets. He has led international companies while residing in the USA, China and Germany, most recently serving as the President of GKN Sinter Metals for eight years. In this role, Franks was responsible for GKN’s operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia. He also led global commercial strategies for GKN Sinter Metals and was involved in establishing the path to market for new technology introductions with additive manufacturing among them.

“Chris is a highly respected and proven leader in the field of powder metallurgy,” commented Uniformity CEO Adam Hopkins. “He brings global commercialisation skills and deep knowledge of the metal component manufacturing landscape to our board, which we will call on to help us deliver the full potential of AM. We have put together a team of executives and advisors who are some of the best technical and commercial minds in the industry; their experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business.”

“It’s incredible to look back and see the impact AM is having on the metal component industry,” added Franks. “Having spent time with Adam and the team, it was clear why their pioneering metal feedstock and refining and printing process is transforming the industry. It greatly improves the efficiency of invested capital by increasing higher quality product throughout and allowing companies to unlock products that otherwise would not see commercialisation.”

Uniformity Labs has so far had a busy year with the launch of an aluminium 6061 material with Desktop Metal, the appointments of former Jabil executives to VP roles and the raising of $38 million.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.