Bruker Alicona enhances precision and reliability on the shopfloor with FocusX

Bruker Alicona introduces its Shopfloor Enclosure for FocusX, innovating quality assurance in production processes. The new solution aims to directly enhance precision and reliability levels on the shop floor. Following the pre-announcement in January 2024, the FocusX Shopfloor Enclosure is now available.

Engineered to protect the FocusX from environmental factors like airborne particles, dust, and spray water or oil, the Shopfloor Enclosure allows the system to operate in the most demanding conditions. Featuring an integrated workstation with two monitors, a keyboard, and a mouse holder, the solution is easy to turn on and off with a single switch controlling the entire power supply.

The Shopfloor Enclosure aims to allow users to either plan and teach the measurement on-site or offline just once. As a result, operators can use the solution directly in production.

Key features of the FocusX’s Shopfloor Enclosure:

Includes four adjustable feet to provide stability and ease of installation on uneven surfaces.

Improved durability and reliability with robust construction and high-quality materials.

Enhanced mobility makes it easier to relocate the FocusX anywhere in a facility.

Features two chambers, each with two fans, that can thermally isolate the system from the control server.

Weight of 270kg (approx.).

Height of 2000mm, width of 750mm, and depth of 950mm (approx.).

The solution is rated IP 53.

“In today's fast-paced manufacturing environments, precision and reliability are paramount,” said Marco Fürpass, Project Manager of the Shopfloor Enclosure at Bruker Alicona’s R&D department. “The Shopfloor Enclosure addresses these needs by providing robust protection and ensuring that the FocusX can deliver accurate measurements even in the roughest conditions. This enclosure is a testament to our commitment to advancing production metrology and supporting our customers in achieving the highest standards of quality.”

About FocusX

Utilising the Advanced Focus-Variation technology, FocusX aims to transform quality assurance. The technology provides precise measurements of micro-geometries and surface roughness, either on smooth and/or reflective surfaces. With its compact and versatile design, the FocusX is ideal for on-site use in production environments.

Real3DUnitX improves adaptability further, providing five-axis capability, with all component surfaces accessible and measurable. The connectable rotation and tilting unit improves accessibility and automation options. Once connected, the FocusX can perform 360° measurements and complete inspections using CAD files for comparison. Once difficult to measure geometries are now easier to analyse.