Creaform receives new certificates underscoring security, environmental management, and safety commitment

× Expand Creaform Creaform awarded three new certifications.

Creaform, an AMETEK business, has been awarded ISO 27001, ISO 14001, and TISAX certifications. These achievements underline the automated and portable 3D measurement solution provider’s commitment to ensuring information security, environmental management, and industry-stipulated security requirements. The new certifications complement the existing ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2012 additions.

“Achieving these certifications is a significant milestone for Creaform,” said Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform. “It reinforces our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations. The ISO 27001 certification ensures that our information security practices are among the best in the industry, the ISO 14001 certification demonstrates our dedication to environmental sustainability, and the TISAX certification reflects our capability to meet the specialised needs of the automotive sector. Along with our ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017 certifications, these achievements reflect our ongoing efforts to exceed industry standards and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

ISO 27001 certification

This certificate helps to outline how a company is following strict protocols encompassing people, processes, and technology. Having achieved this certification, Creaform has shown that the company can manage and mitigate risks related to data security, ensuring the protection of clients' and stakeholders’ sensitive information.

TISAX certification

Whereas the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) certification proves the rigorous security requirements of the automotive industry are being met. Specifically designed with the automotive sector in mind, the certificate ensures stringent measures throughout the supply chain are being followed, sensitive data is safeguarded, and industry-specific requirements are being met.

ISO 14001 certification

Finally, the ISO 14001 certification relates to a company’s proactive approach to environmental management. This relates to compliance with environmental laws and regulations as well as improving environmental performance. Promoting waste reduction, energy conservation, and sustainable practices helped Creaform achieve this certification.