Embraer integrates 8tree’s dentCHECK into aircraft maintenance services

× Expand 8tree Embraer adopts 8tree's dentCHECK.

Embraer has adopted 8tree’s dentCHECK tool in its aircraft maintenance services in Nashville. The aviation maintenance technology provider’s tool helps to improve the efficiency and accuracy of dent and surface inspection processes. Embraer will use the technology with its commercial and executive jet fleets.

“We are pleased to partner with 8tree to keep adopting the best-in-class tools to support our customers,” said Frank Stevens, Vice President of Global MRO Centres for Embraer Services & Support. “We expect that dentCHECK will help us to optimise even more the efficiency of our maintenance operations in Nashville.”

Through the incorporation of dentCHECK into its maintenance processes, Embraer hopes to minimise aircraft downtime whilst enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, the move aligns with the company’s focus on innovation and excellence when it comes to customer support services.

Arun Chhabra, CEO of 8tree, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Embraer in bringing dentCHECK's efficiency and precision to their maintenance services. This partnership underscores our shared vision of leveraging technology to enhance aviation maintenance operations and deliver superior value to operators worldwide.”

The integration process is expected to start immediately. Training and implementation phases have also been planned to ensure seamless adoption across Embraer’s global service centres.

About dentCHECK

dentCHECK is a handheld-portable, wireless 3D scanning tool with integrated augmented reality. The solution is purpose-built for the aviation maintenance industry and can provide real-time ‘go/no-go’ answers. Users will find that inspection and reporting times with dentCHECK are reduced compared to traditional methods.