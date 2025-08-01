ENCY Software launches ENCY 2.0 at EMO Hannover 2025

× Expand ENCY ENCY at EMO Hannover 2025.

ENCY Software is set to launch its ENCY 2.0 CAD/CAM solution and showcase its ENCY X ecosystem at EMO Hannover 2025. With the event’s focus on digitalisation, robotics, and smart production, the company felt this was the perfect setting to present the ENCY 2.0, which is designed for both CNC machines and industrial robots.

Introducing the ENCY 2.0

The ENCY 2.0 update features a redesigned interface with a new start page, license status bar, and light UI theme. Further key upgrades include:

A tool assembly editor for mill-turn machines.

Smart feeds and speeds with material-aware adjustments.

A material removal rate graph.

Feature-based geometry selection.

New machining capabilities covering internal surface operations, enhanced 5D surfacing, and surface extension.

Additive tools now support non-planar slicing of surface models, advanced infill patterns, and layer time control.

The upgrade debuts the AI Process Planner, providing analysis of 3D models to suggest operations automatically.

ENCY Robot 2.0

The ENCY Robot 2.0 is a solution for offline programming of industrial robots, from milling and cutting to welding and polishing. Adding a faster and more reliable collision avoidance algorithm for complex robotic cells, the solution improves safety and efficiency levels in path planning.

The new automatic axis mapping feature helps to simplify the setup of multi-axis configurations, including robots on gantries. This makes integration easier in both standard and customised automation scenarios.

ENCY Tuner 2.0

Designed for simulation, editing, and optimisation of NC code directly at the G-code level in applications, this tool is useful for shop floor engineers to help verify and adjust programs without going back to the CAM system. Additionally, the ENCY Tuner 2.0 features a fully redesigned interface and a new step-by-step wizard for interpreter configuration. Users can create or modify postprocessors and simulation logic without programming skills, making G-code editing and verification more accessible.

ENCY Hyper

The ENCY Hyper is set to be presented commercially for the first time, with the solution introducing a new approach to robotic programming and control. Communicating with the robot in real time, the solution enables immediate execution, testing, and adjustment of robot motion. By removing the limitations of traditional offline and online programming methods, ENCY Hyper ensures control logic and motion can be fine-tuned interactively and responsively. As a result, this should accelerate commissioning, improve flexibility, and provide integrators and engineers with full control from design to deployment.

If you are attending EMO Hannover 2025 (22-26 September), you will be able to find ENCY Software at Hall 6, Booth B42.