× Expand ENCY Software ENCY Software launches Indian subsidiary, ENCY Software India Pvt., Ltd.

ENCY Software has officially launched its new Indian subsidiary, ENCY Software India Pvt., Ltd. Located in Pune, Maharashtra, the opening of the new subsidiary marks the company’s strategic expansion into “one of the world’s fastest-growing manufacturing and automation markets.”

With the Indian government’s “Made in India” initiative, teamed with the rise of smart manufacturing, the country’s industrial sector is seeing a rapid transformation. Now, the demand for CNC machining, robotic automation, and intelligent software is on the increase. Specifically, the Indian metalworking sector is expected to maintain double-digit growth within the automotive, aerospace, defence, and general engineering industries. Additionally, the robotics segment is evolving from basic automation to advanced multi-axis systems with CAD/CAM solutions improving from legacy solutions to integrated platforms.

“This is one of the best times to enter the Indian market, as GDP growth in India has been the highest among large economies in recent years and is expected to maintain this trajectory,” said Sandeep Srivastava, Managing Director of ENCY Software India Pvt., Ltd. “India's manufacturing sector currently accounts for 14% of its GDP and is projected to reach 22% within the next three years. This growth is driven by initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI), rising domestic demand, and government support.”

Why India?

At IMTEX 2025, the CAD/CAM/OLP solutions for automating CNC machines and industrial robot programming specialists conducted an in-depth analysis of the Indian manufacturing landscape. During the event, the company held meetings with existing clients, new prospects, and regional partners. In ENCY Software’s findings, the company uncovered a strong demand for high-performance CAD/CAM tools, shop-floor simulation, and robot programming solutions that can be integrated into a single digital ecosystem.

“India is moving fast in manufacturing and automation, and it’s not just about scale — it’s about quality, precision, and flexibility,” said Andrew Lovygin, Channel Sales Director at ENCY Software. “With ENCY Software India, our goal is to support local manufacturers with tools that reduce programming time and improve communication between engineers and operators. We invite Indian system integrators, distributors, and CNC machine suppliers to explore partnership opportunities.”

The company’s new office will focus on supporting local customers, providing technical support, and developing a network of regional partners. Additionally, the ENCY X ecosystem will be promoted to the Indian market. The ecosystem includes: