Hexagon teams up with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing to launch Future Skills Challenge

Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division and Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing have teamed up to launch its Telemetry Tested: The Hexagon x Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing Future Skills Challenge. The quiz will combine esports performance and real-world engineering instincts, with participants challenged to rapid-fire, data-driven scenarios “where telemetry meets engineering and manufacturing related problem-solving.”

Through this challenge, Hexagon hopes to highlight the skills that sim racers and next-gen manufacturing engineers share. In both environments, success comes down to individuals' interpretation of vast datasets, making quick decisions under pressure, and collaborating across disciplines.

“Today’s engineers don’t just need technical knowledge - they need the ability to make fast, confident decisions based on data, collaborate across functions, and embrace new technologies,” said Andreas Werner, Chief Technology Officer, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division. “By partnering with Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, we’re tapping into a generation that already understands speed, precision, simulation and performance, and showing how those same instincts apply in the world of digital engineering and smart manufacturing.”

The quiz, developed with MENSA, features questions ranging from interpreting race telemetry to logic puzzles and time-critical challenges. Hexagon hopes that the results of the quiz will highlight the evolving demands of modern engineering, with success being reliant on cognitive flexibility, the ability to understand complex systems, and how individuals can apply digital insight in real-time.

Future skills in engineering

Digital twins, artificial intelligence (AI), and simulation technologies are reshaping industries across the board with their influences on product design, build, and optimisation. Now, engineers must interpret simulations, balance trade-offs, and solve design challenges all in real time.

“Manufacturing is transforming, and we need a new wave of talent ready to meet that challenge,” said Renée Rädler, Executive Vice President Global HR at Hexagon. “It’s no longer about choosing between practical skills and digital know-how - the future belongs to those who can combine both. That’s why this challenge doesn’t just test knowledge, it celebrates the mindset: curious, agile, and comfortable with complexity.”

From the virtual world to the real world

Both companies believe the future of performance engineering is built on shared instincts, for example between drivers and engineers, or esports and the factory floor. Simulation and real-world manufacturing are becoming more tightly intertwined, with this challenge aiming to identify a new generation of talent capable of excelling in both areas.

“At Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing, we know that elite performance isn’t just about speed – it’s about precision, strategy and the ability to understand and adapt to data in real time,” concluded Joe Soltysik, Head of Esports at Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology. “That’s exactly what this skills challenge is all about. It’s exciting to see sim racers and young engineers tested not just on the track, but also the way they think as digital athletes. It gives young talent a real taste of what it takes to succeed in both racing and engineering – two worlds that are increasingly connected through technology and precision.”