PP C&A names new Chief Executive Officer

PP Control & Automation (PP C&A) has announced its new Chief Executive Officer. Pinaki Banerjee will be taking over from Tony Hague, who is set to pursue a purely commercial and customer-focused role within the business. This announcement marks a key milestone in PP C&A’s long-term succession plan as the company looks to increase its footprint in Central Europe and North America through a series of acquisitions. This could see the company’s revenue double and exceed £70M through organic and inorganic growth.

“PP Control & Automation is at an exciting stage of its development. Under the excellent leadership of Tony, the firm has become a world-class manufacturing specialist, working with some of the biggest global machinery builders,” said Pinaki. “The foundations are set and our reputation in the UK and parts of North America is strong. Our opportunity now is to take this strategic manufacturing service offer to new markets, and Central Europe is definitely the first territory in our sights.”

He continued, “In order to gain market share there, you have to boost your own manufacturing footprint, and we believe the best way to do this is through acquisition. If we can find the right domestic company that shares our values and brings a new engineering discipline into the mix, then that would be utopia. This isn’t a pipedream; this is the target within the first twelve months. That’s why my skills in M&A activity and global operations - honed through many decades and across different markets - will be crucial.”

Pinaki joins PP C&A

Previously, Pinaki has worked at Rubix, Hoffman Group, and Pilkington, providing him with insights into over 90 international markets. During this time, he also oversaw five major acquisitions.

“Consolidation is happening all around us - with the fittest and best practice companies absorbing more market share and incorporating new solutions,” said Pinaki. “With the acceleration in digital transformation, I can only see this growing, and PP Control & Automation is perfectly set up to win both organic work and to expand through M&A. First in Central Europe and then in North America is where I’m looking to take us, whilst all along ensuring the UK remains our world-class manufacturing centre.”

Hague reflects on his time as CEO of PP C&A

Employing over 200 people at its facility in the West Midlands, PP C&A helps to build machines that robotically milk cows, provide everyday packaging solutions, protect phones from water damage, and cut parts used by Formula One teams and airlines.

“After 24 years at the helm, it was time for a new pair of eyes to take the company to the next stage, and I’m extremely excited to see what Pinaki can bring to PP C&A. In short, it’s a massive coup for us to attract someone of his international experience,” said Hague. “I’m going to remain in the business, focusing on key accounts and helping to drive commercial activity. My heart will always be here, so it was the sensible decision and frees me up to explore more volunteering and trustee roles, which I’m keen to do.”