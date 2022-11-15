As industrial 3D printing continues to increase, Craftbot shifts strategy to meet the growing demand

× Expand Craftbot

Hungarian-based 3D printer manufacturer Craftbot has announced a new strategic direction as it shifts focus to partner with more semi-professional and professional industrial projects. This marks the next step in its planned vision to help reshape industries through improved 3D solutions. As part of this shift, Craftbot will be on hand to meet with industrial companies in attendance at the Formnext 2022 Trade Show from November 15 to 18, 2022 in Frankfurt, recognised as the leading trade fair for additive manufacturing and the largest international show of its kind.

When Craftbot was originally founded, their 3D printer offerings with FDM technology were focused on the end-user market, particularly hobbyists, consumers and educational partners. As their technology and hardware continued to evolve and industrial corporations began looking more to 3D printing to revolutionise their businesses in the face of supply chain and production issues, Craftbot started to shift their focus to where they see the next step for 3D growth.

Through this unique partnership opportunity, Craftbot can help companies that produce mass volumes of goods but still need to customise their projects individually. This all-in-one solution essentially combines Craftbot’s slicer software and award-winning hardware for optimal quality output, increased cost-efficiency, and business growth. Full details on their industrial approach and the benefits can be found at https://craftbot.com/mass-customization

It is important to note that despite this shift in focus, the 3D leader will continue to support and sell its award-winning 3D printers to end-users as they make up an important segment for the company.

“Whether a large corporation or small to medium-sized enterprise, we have always believed that FDM technology has a place within the industrial market as we find new solutions for global issues affecting everyone,” said Csaba Mákos, Chief Executive Officer, Craftbot. “Our award-winning 3D products can support or be integrated into an existing production process or integrated from the start – it is that adaptable. Our continuous evolution is important as we continue to shape the future of the 3D printer industry.”

Since its humble beginnings as a startup in Hungary over five years ago, Craftbot has earned a first-class reputation for their manufacturing reliability and easy-to-use desktop 3D printer systems. Since then, the multi-award-winning Craftbot 3D printers have set the standard in the desktop segment of the industry for print quality and performance for both beginners and advanced users.

Craftbot has demonstrated a proven track record while enhancing its leadership position as a global manufacturer and innovator in the Additive Manufacturing industry. On top of having an easy-to-use professional software line, the company has recently added engineering services to their portfolio, responding to the increasing demand of its user base.

As leaders promoting change, Craftbot has already partnered with several companies to customise their 3D printer offerings to solve real-world issue for various top-tier fashion, educational, and medical partners.