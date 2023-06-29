Stratasys boosts presence in UK additive manufacturing market with new logistics hub

× Expand The new 120,000 ft2 warehousing facility aims to expand the 3D printing company's reach to UK customers

Stratasys is furthering its investment in the UK additive manufacturing market with a new logistics facility that will enable faster delivery of 3D printers, materials and services.

Based in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the new 120,000 ft2 warehousing hub aims to expand the 3D printing pioneer's reach to UK customers with the benefit of customs-free trading.

Yann Rageul, VP of Commercial Enablement at Stratasys, says: “The UK has become a highly strategic territory for us, so it’s vital that we are closer to the market in terms of presence while also having the increased versatility to improve our overall service offering. Cutting down lead times is one of our main goals and having this state-of-the-art warehousing facility on UK soil will facilitate that.”

Stratasys claims the UK is already home to more than 3,000 of its industrial polymer 3D printers and has a wide network of technology providers including Laser Lines, SYS Systems and Tri-Tech 3D. Now, with this additional local capacity and planned investment in automation technologies, the company says UK customers will have faster access to hardware and consumables such as engineering-grade thermoplastics and resins.

Stratasys has made a number of significant investments in the UK market including the commercialisation of Selective Absorption Fusion based on a technology invented by Professor Neil Hopkinson at Loughborough University and developed at Xaar, which Stratasys later acquired in 2021. That same year, the company acquired UK-based RPS and its large-format NEO stereolithography systems, which were designed, developed and manufactured in the UK. Last November, Stratasys also made a 10 million USD investment in Belfast-based medical technology startup Axial3D and its AI-powered software which quickly converts digital files such as patient MRI scans into 3D printable files.