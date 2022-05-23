89 Additive Insight: Additive manufacturing insights live from RAPID + TCT

On this episode of Additive Insight, the TCT content team discuss the latest 3D printing and additive manufacturing developments live from RAPID + TCT in Detroit.

In addition to key themes from keynotes presented by Siemens and Honeywell Aerospace, the team discuss tours of Desktop Metal, Stratasys and 3D Systems alongside conversations with DyeMansion, Jabil, Mosaic Manufacturing and more. You can also hear about the latest from Materialise, Women in 3D Printing and Digital Metal and what those on the show floor had to say about supply chain and the US Government's Additive Manufacturing Forward initiative.

Learn more about Long-term Resin Performance and Industrial-Scale Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Workflow Solutions from our episode sponsor 3D Systems.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher