The ultimate 3D printing Christmas wishlist

What does the additive manufacturing industry want for Christmas? At Formnext 2023, TCT asked exhibitors and attendees what would be on their Christmas 3D printing wishlist. Responses ranged from 3D printed gift ideas, to ambitions for their companies, and cultural changes for the wider industry.

Here are just some of the answers we received. Join in the conversation and tell us what would be on your 3D printing Christmas wish list.

Monica Smith, Product Line Manager, Metal Systems, EOS

“For EOS, it is the EOS M290-1 that we are releasing, I would like that wrapped under my Christmas tree. For the wider industry I would say more women in leadership positions in 3D printing.”

Norbert Gall, Head of Marketing and PR, Lithoz

“For Christmas, my personal wishlist and I think I can speak for all my colleagues would be that we can disclose any application that we are already building for many of our customers, to show the world how powerful ceramic 3D printing really is, and in how many mass production, serial production and big volumes we are actually already in.”

Kartik Rao, Strategic Marketing Director, Additive Industries

“A 3D printed stunt scooter.”

Joel Telling, Host, 3D Printing Nerd

“Oh boy, for 2023, I think my 3D printing wish is for a very successful auction for the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation. I’m going to be the host of the auction at the Sanjay Mortimer RepRap Festival in Oxford, and I think just a special gift to me and to many others would be a successful auction raising a lot of funds for the Sanjay Mortimer Foundation.”

Frederic Larouche, General Manager, GE Additive

“I want to have a 3D printer in plastic to teach my children the details of that technology.”

Bart Van der Schueren, Chief Technology Officer, Materialise

“What is really on my wish list is that we can further work together with each other. So that we really start seeing each other as partners who together will grow this industry. Instead of fighting each other, and fighting doesn't have to be negative, but that we are more concerned about the applications and the use of our technology than we are concerned about ourselves.”

David Moodie, Founder and CEO, Foundry Lab

“For us, sales, first sales, and for the industry, I think Stratasys just needs to sort it out.”

Andrew Sink, Senior Applications Engineer, Carbon

“My Christmas 3D printing wishlist, for sure I would like more traditional manufacturers with experience in foam and injection moulding to look at 3D printing as a viable production scale technology. I think it would be great to be taken seriously in the industry that additive is here, and additive can be used for these mass market applications, and that we’re all sort of learning, like we’re all figuring this out and seeing that adoption continue to rise. That’s what I want for Christmas.”

Cora Leibig, Founder and CEO, Chromatic 3D Materials

“I love a good, colourful 3D printed Christmas tree ornament.”

Liz Stortstom, 3D Printing Product Manager, HP

“More diversity in the industry. It's not just gender, race, age, but also just backgrounds. Because if it's going to be a viable manufacturing technology, there's a whole ecosystem. We need people in software, in firmware, in hardware, in materials. We need people across the entire ecosystem who didn't come out of 3D printing, but who came from other areas of manufacturing and other industries to pull in their expertise.”

Alain Dupont, Chief Commercial Officer, GE Additive

“I’m a big skier, so 3D printed skis.”

Francesco Pantaleone, Executive Vice President of Business Development, Roboze

“I think, for 3D printing, I wish the whole industry will focused more on really answering three simple questions. One is ‘Can you make it?’ And can you make it is not that simple, I mean can you make it according to certified standards, can you make it with the manufacturing details that every other manufacturing technology is using for production. ‘How much does it cost?’ And ‘How long does it take?’ That will spark an enormous amount of volume that we can tap into, into the manufacturing space. Number one on our wishlist, from a Roboze standpoint, is to enlarge the market size where these applications, where this technology can create value.”

Fabian Krauss, Head of Polymer Systems, EOS

I would like to see that additive can process, 100% recycled materials. You see that in fibers, you see that in yarns, and you see that in injection moulding. That additive is so robust that we can process 100% recycled which has a huge impact on cost, sustainability for sure, and, breadth of materials."