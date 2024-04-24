Additive Manufacturing Users Group announces board changes

Expand AMUG AMUG Board Members for the 2024-2025 term

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced its board members for the next term, as voted for by AMUG members during its 2024 conference.

Current serving figures Shannon VanDeren, Tim Bell, and Claire Belson Barnes will serve as President, Vice President, and Director of Membership, respectively, while Daniel Landgraf and Bruce LeMaster will join the board as Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors, and Director at Large.

VanDeren said: "The board of directors that will serve AMUG for 2024-2025 is comprised of a variety of backgrounds, skillsets, AM disciplines, years in the industry, and personalities. Yet collectively, they are focused and committed to upholding the integrity and purpose of AMUG.

"We will have the opportunity to glean from the diverse perspectives and viewpoints of our board members, consisting of men and women, U.S. and international citizens, engineers and non-engineers, as well as people with business-oriented and technically focused careers. I look forward to healthy conversations and a forward-moving approach!"

VanDeren, a Distinguished INnovator Operator (DINO) Award recipient, served on the AMUG board for two years as Vice President and President, following eight years as a Track Leader. Belson Barnes, who received the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship in 2017, has served on the board for one year and has chaired or been a member of the Registration and Scholarship Committees. Bell has served on the AMUG Board for three years as Director of Business Development and Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors, and received a DINO Award last year.

More from AMUG:

Per AMUG Bylaws, the board appointed Landgraf as Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors for the one year remaining in Bell's original term. Landgraf has served as a member of the International Committee for two years and has volunteered at AMUG Conferences since 2021. LeMaster, another AMUG DINO, is a returning board member having served six years as Vice Chair, Chair, and Past Chair, and will take on the role of Director at Large following the retirement of Gary Rabinovitz, who received AMUG's Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 conference for 24 years of contributions to AMUG.

Beyond oversight and management of the organisation, the board's primary responsibilities will include building the program for the 2025 conference, soliciting support from businesses in the AM industry, and overseeing the event's day-to-day activities. The AMUG Board Members for the 2024-2025 term are:

President: Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing & Consulting

Vice President: Tim Bell, Sciath aiM Forge Inc

Treasurer: Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Design & Technology, Inc.

Secretary: Heather Natal, GoEngineer

Director at Large: Bruce LeMaster, Applied Rapid Technologies

Director of Education & Conference: Ed Graham, Prototek

Director of Events and Hospitality: Thomas Sorovetz. T. A. Sorovetz, LLC

Director of Membership: Clair Belson Barnes, LightForce

Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors: Daniel Landgraf, KraussMaffei Technologies

The 2025 AMUG Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, from March 30 – April 3.