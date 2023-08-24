EOS North America and 3YOURMIND launch rapid part identifier program for 3D printing

× Expand EOS & 3YOURMIND

EOS North America’s Additive Minds team and 3YOURMIND have partnered to accelerate the adoption of 3D printing through the Rapid Part Identifier program. The companies say that organisations can now benefit from rapid part screening of 2D and 3D files, augmented by AM engineering expertise to create a holistic industrial 3D printing strategy.

EOS and 3YOURMIND say the partnership helps to quickly scale part identification for AM, supported by the strategy and engineering required to achieve successful production.

“We are providing a path for organisations to leave the whiteboard and Excel spreadsheet world by creating a faster, more professional approach to building a digital parts warehouse ready for AM production,” said Fabian Alefield, Senior Manager, Additive Minds. “We partnered with 3YOURMIND to help unlock AM’s potential by eliminating what historically required months of analysis, and quickly generate business cases on demand, highly-engineered applications.”

The Additive Minds applied engineering team works with organisations to develop and scale 3D printing production. With this new agreement, Additive Minds now utilises 3YOURMIND’s software and ability to digitally-optimise the part screening methodology across the AM value chain according to EOS, including part identification, qualification, order management, and production scheduling.

Aleksander Ciszek, Co-Founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND said: “EOS has always been a strong supporter of 3YOURMIND and our vision of streamlined, intuitive additive manufacturing workflows. By collaborating with Additive Minds, we look forward to showcasing to EOS customers how simple additive manufacturing can be when it’s backed by strong part business cases from day one.”

EOS and 3YOURMIND jointly developed the Rapid Part Identifier software solution by leveraging EOS data to improve the 3YOURMIND algorithm and more accurately predict costs and application printability, according to the companies.

