Zeda acquires The Orthopaedic Implant Company

Zeda has announced the acquisition of The Orthopaedic Implant Company (OIC), strengthening its commitment to advancing the distribution of medical devices globally.

OIC has made its name in delivering high-quality and cost-effective orthopaedic devices, while striving to create a fairer and more equitable healthcare environment by making orthopaedic devices more affordable.

This aligns with Zeda’s own vision which, as detailed on the Additive Insight podcast last year, is to democratise access to healthcare products globally. The acquisition of OIC will enable Zeda to take a step forward on that mission, producing OIC’s ‘time-tested implants’ and ‘accelerating its mission to provide accessible, high-value trauma implants to patients on a worldwide scale.’

Per the terms of the acquisition, OIC will operate worldwide as a Zeda Health Company

"The acquisition of OIC represents a pivotal moment for Zeda,” commented Zeda CEO Shri Shetty. “Its leadership in value-based implants perfectly complements our additive manufacturing technologies that can deliver high quality orthopaedic devices and implants that are accessible to all patients, regardless of country and socioeconomic status. Together, our strengths and expertise will raise the standard of care globally and equitably for the world’s entire population."

Itai Nemovicher, CEO and Co-Founder of The Orthopaedic Implant Company, added: "We are proud to join forces with Zeda, a company that shares in our values and dedication to advancing access to critical orthopaedic care because it can and should be done. Under Zeda, OIC will reach new heights in providing cost-effective, high-quality orthopaedic solutions in the US and abroad."

The Zeda brand was established in 2023 after PrinterPrezz and Vertex Manufacturing merged together. This merger brought together deep expertise in additive manufacturing and the development of medical devices, with the combined company pledging to make high-quality healthcare products more accessible around the world. In the last 12 months, Zeda has invested in eight AddUp FormUp 350 metal 3D printing systems, closed a 52 million USD Series B round, and announced an expansion to its advanced manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.