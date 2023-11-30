ASTM International adds more metal 3D printers to Powder Bed Fusion Operator Certification Program

× Expand 3D Systems DMP Flex 350

ASTM International has announced a number of additions to its Powder Bed Fusion – Laser Beam (PBF-LB) Machine Operator Certification programme.

3D Systems and Nikon SLM Solutions have now been added to the programme, along with further metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems from EOS.

The programme was developed by the ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) to provide a benchmark for assessing operations of metal PBF-LB systems, and forms part of a larger certification initiative to assure AM machine consistency and reproducibility. The certification provides a demonstration of an operator’s skill, competency, and compliance based on the joint ISO/ASTM standard for qualifying machine operators of laser metal PBF machines and equipment (ISO/ASTM 52942:2020).

"Structured certification programs are fundamental to the integration and acceptance of AM technologies within the industry," states Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s vice president of global advanced manufacturing programs. "This is a significant stride in addressing the industry's need for certified personnel and promoting a uniform standard of excellence. We anticipate further expansion to other platforms and continuous collaboration with essential industry players to ensure the AM technology is utilised reliably and proficiently."

The ASTM certification covers:

Additive Manufacturing Procedure Specification (APS)

Standard operating procedures

Machine management and build process monitoring

Operator Maintenance of systems

Powder material family specialisations

Assessments specific to machine models are required for certifying operators of a particular metal platform according to the standard. This now includes 3D Systems’ DMP Flex 350; Nikon SLM Solutions’ SLM 280, SLM 500, and SLM NXG XII 600; and EOS M 400 and EOS M 400-4, in addition to the EOS M 290 which was the first machine model introduced to this certification program.