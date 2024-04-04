Metal parts manufacturer acquires metal 3D printing firm Holo

× Expand Holo

Metal parts manufacturer Greene Group Industries, Inc. has announced the acquisition Holo, Inc.'s assets.

GGI considers itself to be a leader in the development and manufacture of complex components via metal injection moulding, but has now moved to incorporate metal 3D printing technology into its offering.

Holo's patented PureForm additive manufacturing technology has been developed to enable the rapid prototyping and scaled production of complex metal parts. The company launched its PureForm technology via a service offering in 2021, closing a Series B funding round later that year. Last year, the company added Markforged co-founder David Benhaim to its Board of Directors, and also introduced its H200 metal 3D printing system.

Alexis Willingham, GGI's CEO, said: "Holo's technology is a great addition to our comprehensive offering of metal injection moulding, stamping and precision machining. This transaction enables GGI to deliver prototype metal parts, with a surface finish and feature resolution comparable to metal injection moulding, in a best-in-class lead time of less than two weeks. PureForm additive manufacturing technology will strengthen our partnerships with customers by supporting faster iterations through the entire product life cycle, while GGI maintains its premium engineering service and quality performance."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.