Sintavia invests $25 million in Florida metal additive manufacturing facility

Sintavia to install second Nikon SLM NXG XII 600 as part of biggest expansion since 2019

Sintavia has announced a 25 million USD expansion to its metal additive manufacturing (AM) headquarters in Hollywood, Florida.

The expansion represents the largest investment in the aerospace and defence manufacturer’s facilities and equipment since 2019 and will include an additional 25,000 sq. ft. of advanced manufacturing space, large-format 3D printers, large-format post-processing systems, and component testing equipment.

“Looking into the next few years, it is clear to us that we need to make the investments today that will support the demand from our customers tomorrow,” said Brian Neff, Sintavia’s Founder and CEO. “As the world’s first truly all-digital aerospace component supplier, Sintavia is in a unique position to push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of designing and manufacturing next generation aerospace components along a single, fully digital thread. But to do that, you need first to have the right facilities, hardware, and software in place. That is what we are doing today in support of our customers and their critical programs.”

The expansion is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024 and aims to meet the demands of U.S. Department of Defense programmes which Sintavia supports. The main focus will be on the continued development of high-performance thermodynamic components, in particular additively manufactured aerospace heat exchangers.

Sintavia is set to install its second Nikon SLM Solutions' 12-laser NXG XII 600 3D printer, following an agreement made in 2022, a third AMCM M4K-4 large-format system, having previously installed two machines back in 2021, and as announced around last year’s Formnext, is also the North American launch customer for the AMCM M8K-K laser powder bed fusion printer.

Also included in the expansion will be a second CT Scanner (450 kV), a second large air furnace, cold flow test machine, a shock and vibration table, pressure cycle testing equipment, acoustic testing equipment, additional 5-axis CNC machines, multiple additional fatigue rigs, and polishing machines.

Last summer, Sintavia also announced it had received strategic investment from Lockheed Martin as part of a long-standing collaboration to expand research into metal additive manufacturing as an alternative to traditional manufacturing methods.