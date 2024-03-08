Velo3D Sapphire XC metal 3D printer purchased to support U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program

Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI), a prime contractor for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, has invested in a Velo3D Sapphire XC metal 3D printing system.

The machine will be operated by ATI at its Fort Lauderdale, Florida facility after the company was awarded a contract by BPMI to support the development of highly engineering part solutions for advanced manufacturing methods. With the Velo3D Sapphire XC machine, the partners will work to additively manufacture parts previously produced via casting to reduce lead times for mission critical parts.

BPMI's investment in the metal additive manufacturing platform comes as the US Department of Defense has stepped up its investment in the technology, acknowledging its potential to enhance warfighter readiness and reduce replacement part lead times. The Sapphire XC based at ATI's Fort Lauderdale location is the latest additive manufacturing system to be deployed in line with these endeavours. It is also the first Sapphire XC printer to be calibrated for stainless steel 415, an alloy of iron, chromium, and nickel that provides good tensile strength and corrosion resistance at a range of temperatures.

“BPMI and ATI’s progressive approach to 3D printing is extremely forward-thinking and this new, revolutionary facility will significantly augment the U.S. Navy’s supply chain for maintenance, repair, and operations,” commented Brad Kreger, CEO at Velo3D. “Both companies are early adopters of metal 3D printing and innovators in the manufacturing industry. We look forward to working with them as they support the U.S. Navy’s fleet, including its aging vessels.”

“Printers with larger build volumes and the ability to print with less support structures are ideal for U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program applications,” added Nathan Weiderspahn, BPMI Executive Manager, Industrial Base Management. “This additive manufacturing technology will greatly support our efforts in delivering new technology to the U.S. Navy and helping maintain its fleet of ships.”

“ATI will be able to more easily additively produce complex parts with fewer support structures, at lower angles, and larger sizes than ever before,” offered Joe Thompson, General Manager of ATI Additive Manufacturing Products. “This enables us to broaden the scope of possible part designs for our defence and aerospace customers, enabling higher performance and better quality. The business opportunity represented by these previously unproduceable part designs is significant.”

BPMI recently selected Lincoln Electric's large-scale metal 3D printing technology to provide mission critical applications to the US Navy. The company has also awarded a contract to Sintavia, with the parts manufacturing firm developing a dedicated additive manufacturing facility in support of the United States naval Nuclear Propulsion Programme

