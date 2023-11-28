Dinsmore joins exclusive group of HP Digital Manufacturing Partners

3D printing service provider Dinsmore, part of the ADDMAN Group, has announced it has been named as HP’s latest HP Digital Manufacturing Partner.

HP/Dinsmore HP and Dinsmore announce partnership at Formnext

The new invitation-only status is said to position Dinsmore within a select group of ‘premiere providers of best-in-class Multi Jet Fusion part quality and manufacturing expertise.’ Dinsmore was previously a member of the HP Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN) and has since been certified by HP with a rigorous evaluation and onsite assessment. The company now joins a list of 13 3D printing providers including A3D Manufacturing, Endeavor 3D, GKN Additive and Parmatech on board HP's exclusive network.

“Dinsmore has demonstrated the ability to strategically grow its additive business and develop game changing applications that will help disrupt markets,” said Greg Elfering, Head of Americas Go-to-Market for HP’s Personalization and 3D Printing business. “The Dinsmore team has earned this notable distinction as a HP Digital Manufacturing Partner. They have the expertise and capabilities needed to meet the growing demand for 3D printed production parts in the medical sector and other industries.”

Greg Pilon, Chief Revenue Officer at parent company ADDMAN described the promotion as a “significant milestone” in the company’s ambitions for polymer 3D printing in the medical sector. The company added the HP Jet Fusion 5420W system to its 3D printer fleet earlier this year, following an 18-month beta program in which Dinsmore is said to have played a ‘crucial’ role in driving the development of medical-grade white nylon. Speaking with TCT back in April, ADDMAN said the introduction of this material for HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology would enable “stronger medical devices that blur the line between polymer and metal.”

Jay Dinsmore, Executive Vice President, said: “Dinsmore's role in HP's development program was crucial for developing medical-grade white nylon, a key market advantage for the machine. In addition to printing benchmark parts, our team offered valuable customer feedback, aiding HP's technology refinement."

ADDMAN acquired the Californian additive manufacturing provider in January as part of a series of strategic investments in the advanced manufacturing space. The company also acquired AM, CNC, and injection moulding provider HARBEC and metal 3D printing specialist Castheon. According to a press release from HP, ADDMAN plans to ‘further integrate HP technology’ with a focus on the medical sector.