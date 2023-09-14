Farsoon launches UT252P polymer 3D printer with ability to process materials with melting points above 340°C

Farsoon

On the final day of TCT Asia 2023, Farsoon has announced the development of an ultra temperature configuration for its 252P laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) system.

The company first introduced its high-temperature polymer 252P LPBF system back in 2014, with the machine since proving to be a popular choice for technical research institutes, leading chemical manufacturers and small-scale production service providers.

Previously, this system has had a temperature capability up to 280°C, supporting many chemical manufacturers in the development of specialised engineering materials development, as well as the validation of small batch production. With this temperature capability, Farsoon users have been able to process PA11, CF, ESD, TPU, PP, PBT, PA6, and PPS, and PA66, but now, with the UT252P system, users will be able to process materials a high melting point above 340°C.

The UT252P system is equipped with a versatile build envelope 250 × 250 × 320mm and 100W CO2 laser, which Farsoon believes will open up many new opportunities for high temperature application in material engineering, medical, aerospace and more. It also features enhanced 8-zone temperature shielding, while thermal control enables the UT252P to process high-temperature, high-performance engineering materials such as PA6, PA66, PPS, PAEK, PI, PTFE for end-use applications.

In tandem with the development of the UT252P, Farsoon's polymer application team has been collaborating with multiple material suppliers on material optimisation of high temperature powder materials for the LPBF process. One recent success has seen Farsoon sintering a PAEK family material with a high melting point over 340°C, with the material featuring 'excellent chemical and thermal resistance, low moisture uptake, and good fire-resistant, and higher wear resistance.' During beta testing, the parts produced on UT252P are said to have featured repeatable results in thermal stability, surface quality, and mechanical properties, while Farsoon has also reported that the material can achieve a low refresh rate with great potential for reduced material cost and a 'true sustainable manufacturing process.'

The UT252P ultra temperature system is now open to the global market through Beta program application, as well as material collaboration for high-temperature materials.

This week, Farsoon has also introduced its 16-laser FS1521M metal 3D printer at TCT Asia, as well as its quad-laser FS350M-4 metal 3D printer. The company also spoke to TCT prior to the event about its product roadmap and the state of 3D printing in China.