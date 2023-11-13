Nexa3D introduces new SLA post-processing & SLS 3D printing hardware

× Expand Nexa3D Nexa3D xCURE Desktop.

Nexa3D has introduced the xCURE Desktop cure system, which has been designed to reduce post-processing time by as much as 80%.

The company launched the new technology at Formnext, alongside three new resins for its SLA 3D printing portfolio.

xCURE Desktop is a high-powered UV curing system that supports three different wavelengths – 365nm, 385nm, 405nm – making it compatible with all resin printers on the market. Most parts are able to be cured in under ten minutes, according to Nexa3D, who has developed a series of predefined curing workflows that are said to guarantee consistent mechanical properties and predictable part performance.

The SLA materials that Nexa3D has launched include the xPRO9400-FR, PRO9499 White, and Saremco Print CROWNTEC. Nexa’s xPRO9400-FR material has been produced in partnership with BASF ForwardAM and is a rigid flame-retardant resin that boasts a UL 94 V-0 rating and a heat deflection temperature above 250°C. It is said to be ideal for the production of automotive and aerospace parts, as well as electronics and custom manufacturing aids.

The PRO 9499 White, meanwhile, is a bright white modelling resin which has been developed in partnership with Henkel. This resin is said to deliver superb feature resolution and accuracy, and maintains a matte white finish after post-curing. Saremco Print CROWNTEC is a composite resin formulated for biocompatible permanent dental restorations and boasts multiple shades to ensure a perfect match for any dental restoration.

Nexa3D Nexa3D QLS 260.

At Formnext, Nexa3D also announced the immediate availability of the QLS 260 selective laser sintering system and Evonik’s recently released INFINAM TPC 8008 P thermoplastic copolyester powder.

The QLS 260 replaces the QLS 236, which was integrated into the company’s portfolio following Nexa’s acquisition of XYZ’s SLS business. It has been equipped with a new on-board nitrogen generator and can complete an entire production cycle in 22 hours.

Evonik’s INFINAM TPC 8008 P material can be paired with this printer or any of the WLS series, and exhibits excellent water resistance, abrasion resistance and UV stability. This, Nexa3D says, makes it a suitable material for applications in footwear, orthotic and prosthesis, sporting goods, automotive, aerospace, medical and consumer products.

“Evonik’s INFINAM TPC is a game-changing elastomeric material for Nexa3D's QLS printers, with a significant mechanical advantage over TPU in durability, ductility, surface finish, and chemical resistance,” commented Nexa3D Director of QLS Business Development John Calhoun. “With its premium performance characteristics, coupled with best-in-class throughput of the QLS series printers, it is the perfect solution for scaled production of elastomeric components.”

Nexa3D has installed the TPC material on multiple QLS platforms at service provider JawsTec, who suggest the offering of the material represents a ‘significant step forward’ in sintered elastomers for serial production of high rebound, high durability, soft-touch parts that outperform TPU.’

While exhibiting at Formnext, Nexa3D also announced its acquisition of Essentium and introduced the Nexa AI platform for its XiP Pro 3D printing system.