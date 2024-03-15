Roboze aims to 'push the boundaries' of 3D printing with new Milan office

× Expand Roboze Roboze opens new office in Milan

Roboze has officially opened its new office in Milan, Italy, which it hopes will play a key role in ‘accelerating innovation and enhancing collaboration’ with 3D printing partners and end-users.

The company, which specialises in additive manufacturing systems for super polymers and composite materials, celebrated the launch of its new location on Thursday with a special launch event. The opening invited customers and investors to see demonstrations of its 3D printing technology and hear from users like Yamaha, which is using its machines to make strong, lightweight aerodynamic parts to improve performance of racing bikes. Last year, the company spoke to TCT about how the Ducati Corse and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP teams have adopted its technology thanks to its ability to replace metal parts with printed components made of lighter, high-performance materials.

Roboze CEO Alessio Lorusso said: "We are thrilled to begin this new chapter in Milan. Italy is a hub of creativity and ingenuity, and we are confident that our presence here will allow us to collaborate with some of the brightest minds and most innovative companies. We aim to continue leading change in the industrial 3D printing sector, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and providing tailor-made solutions for the most complex production needs.”

The office itself is said to blend ‘modern and futuristic elements’ that reflect the company’s ambitions of combining 3D printing ‘aesthetics with functionality.’ Roboze, which has headquarters in Bari, Italy and Houston, US, believes its presence in Milan marks a ‘significant step’ in strengthening its global presence and ‘opening new avenues for collaboration and growth.’

Since first coming to market with its beltless desktop 3D printing technology in 2016, Roboze has evolved to deliver more industrial-focused systems that can process a range of high-temperature and composite materials demanded by industries such as aerospace and automotive. In 2022, the company introduced its PRO Series designed to enable functional prototyping and additive manufacturing with its composites and super polymers, which the company has since setup a dedicated lab to support the development of at its Bari HQ. Most recently, Roboze launched its new Hypermelt technology for its ARGO 1000 3D printing system at last year's Formnext, which is thought to make its large-format ARGO system the largest pellet-based 3D printer in the world.