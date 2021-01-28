PostProcess Technologies announces two new European resellers

× Expand PostProcess channel partners

PostProcess Technologies has announced Excelencia-Tech and 3D Bonum as distributors of its additive manufacturing post-processing technologies.

The New York-based company has onboarded the two European companies as it continues to expand its international Channel Partner network. It will mean PostProcess Technologies will now have representation throughout Spain, Southern Europe and the Baltic region, with local users of additive manufacturing technology able to access the company’s support removal, resin removal and surface finishing platforms.

Excelencia-Tech, a Barcelona-based reseller, will distribute PostProcess’ products to an array of industries, with a particular focus on the entertainment and advertisement markets. Meanwhile, 3D Bonum will connect PostProcess with the Baltic states, including Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. The company is also a user of 3D printing technology, offering 3D printing and 3D scanning services to a range of customers in the region.

“We believe this partnership with PostProcess will be very successful, as our industrial customers are already asking for smart post-printing solutions that can be integrated with their workflow,” commented Ronen Zioni, CEO of Excelencia-Tech. “We are delighted to enter into this agreement as we embark on our journey to revolutionise the industry with automated post-printing as additive becomes more mainstream and print volumes grow.”

“We’re happy to partner with PostProcess Technologies and offer their state-of-the-art post-processing solutions to the Baltic 3D printing industry,” added Rimvydas Pundinas, Managing Director of 3D Bonum. “3D printing solutions have long been ready for the sort of digital integration and end-to-end connectivity that PostProcess solutions enable.”

For PostProcess, the two partnerships represent a significant expansion of its reseller network and its presence within Europe. The companies join the likes of AM Solutions in Russia, Cylaos in France and KMC in the Nordics as connecting PostProcess Technologies to the European continent.

“Both 3D Bonum and Excelencia-Tech hold visions that align with our dedication to innovation for the additive industry, making them ideal partners to facilitate our expansion throughout Spain, Southern Europe and the Baltic countries,” said Bruno Bourguet, Managing Director of PostProcess Technologies International. “We look forward to leveraging these new comprehensive networks to bring cutting-edge technology and transformative end-to-end digital connectivity to more additive workflows.”

