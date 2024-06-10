184 TCT 3Sixty 2024: 3D printing launches and additive opportunity

TCT
TCT 3Sixty 2024 Podcast
We close out our Additive Insight TCT 3Sixty takeover with an editorial roundtable discussing the additive manufacturing technology launches, takeaways, and overall sense of optimism that permeated the UK's definitive industrial 3D printing event.
This year saw several hardware debuts including WAAM3D's new MiniWAAM metal system built on a new 3-axis overhead CNC system architecture; the Massivit 3000 from Massivit 3D Technologies; and the large-format fused filament fabrication LANDR 500 system from RYSE 3D spin-out LANDR.
On this episode, the team report from inside one of KraussMaffei's 3D printed meeting pods on the show floor where they covered all of the above, plus conference highlights from the Ministry of Defence and 3T Additive Manufacturing; key findings from our second TCT UK User Group meeting; and winners from our 6th annual TCT Awards ceremony.
Catch up on these stories in full:
- WAAM3D launches compact MiniWAAM metal 3D printer at TCT 3Sixty
- Boeing, EOS, Arburg & Westinghouse among winners at TCT Awards 2024
- RYSE 3D spin-out LANDR launches large-format FFF 3D printer at TCT 3Sixty
- #183 KraussMaffei VP Additive Manufacturing: "Our ambition is unwavering"
- Massivit introduces Massivit 3000 machine to additive manufacturing market at TCT 3Sixty
- Gallery: First look at new additive manufacturing technologies at TCT 3Sixty
Find out how you can be a part of the UK's home of additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing for 2025.
More ways to listen: