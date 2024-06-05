Gallery: First look at new additive manufacturing technologies at TCT 3Sixty

The UK's definitive additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing event TCT 3Sixty has opened its doors in Birmingham where a host of AM technologies and products are being presented for the first time.

Over 300 exhibitors are here at the NEC across TCT 3Sixty and sister event Med-Tech Innovation Expo, including representatives from the world’s leading additive manufacturing brands. Below you can find a snapshot of just some of the new machines making their worldwide and TCT 3Sixty debuts on the show floor this week.

MiniWAAM

× Expand TCT MiniWAAM at TCT 3Sixty

WAAM3D has launched a compact version of its flagship wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) technology. The MiniWAAM features the UK metal 3D printing company’s proprietary end-effectors, sensing hardware and software, offered at a lower price point that's aimed at process development, metallurgical characterisation, production of mechanical test pieces, exploration of new wires, and the testing of new sensors. The company believes it is expanding opportunities for large-format additive manufacturing and repair in aerospace, defence, oil and gas and research.

Massivit 3000

× Expand TCT Massivit 3000

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies has introduced the Massivit 3000, a more affordable, high-performance 3D printing solution tailored for the production of large end parts and prototypes. The Massivit 3000 offers a print volume of 1.2 x 1.5 x 1.8 metres and harnesses the 'ultra high-speed production' capabilities of Massivit’s advanced Gel Dispensing Printing technology. With these features, Massivit believes manufacturers will be able to swiftly produce full-scale components for the marine, automotive, rail, visual communications, and theming industries.

LANDR 500

× Expand TCT LANDR 500

RYSE 3D spin-out LANDR has launched a large-format fused filament fabrication 3D printer aimed at SMEs.

The LANDR 500 features a 500 x 500 x 500 mm build volume, a 100°c heated chamber, 500°c hotend, 140°c bed, speeds of 500mm/s (even while printing Nylon-CF), Bondtech LGX extruder, double skin gold reflective insulation, built in camera and auto nozzle wipe and nozzle purge, with heated filament dryer coming as standard. At 11,398.80 GBP, including VAT, LANDR believes it is offering a solution that is around ten times cheaper than its nearest competitor. The company also says that nearly 200,000 GBP of pre-orders are already in the pipeline.

microArch D1025

× Expand TCT BMF microArch D1025

The microArch D1025 made its debut at TCT Asia in Shanghai last month and makes its UK launch at TCT 3Sixty this week.

Boston Micro Fabrication's (BMF) dual resolution microArch D1025 is the first printer in a new series and is capable of printing in both 10µm and 25µm resolution, or in hybrid mode with 'both resolutions in the same print layer or in different layers.' Built upon BMF’s patented Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology, the microArch D1025 has been designed to enable more efficiency within the 3D printing process, allowing users across healthcare, electronics, life sciences, and photonics applications to print two resolutions within a single layer.

Form 4

× Expand TCT Formlabs Form 4

Formlabs is here with the latest iteration of its flagship desktop stereolithography 3D printers, promising five times faster print speeds. The Form 4 and dental-focused Form 4B are based on a new proprietary Low Force Display (LFD) print engine, a departure from the laser and galvanometer technology which features an ultra-high power backlight (16 mw/cm2), proprietary release texture, Light Processing Unit 4 (LPU 4), and dual-layer, flexible film resin tank. The systems are said to achieve maximum vertical print speeds of 100mm per hour and complete most prints in under two hours, some in minutes.

ADDiTEC

× Expand TCT AddiTEC at TCT 3Sixty

After showing its Liquid Metal Jetting technology for the first time last year, ADDiTEC is exhibiting for the first time at TCT 3Sixty. Speaking to TCT in August 2023, the company explained that its Liquid Metal and DED technologies are very complementary, addressing different manufacturing challenges, while also noting that it is the company’s aim to be ‘95% confident that whoever the customer is, whatever the industry is, whatever the material is, we’re got the product for you.’ The company also recently launched its new ADDiTEC Racing division, with active participation in the Porsche GT3 Cup Trophy and other related series events across the USA.

Composer Nova

× Expand TCT Anisoprint Composer Nova

After providing a first look at TCT Asia 2024, Anisoprint is here with its latest continuous fibre 3D printing technology. The Composer Nova features four independent print heads with a proprietary tool changer, which allows engineers to combine different material properties in a single part.

“You can print different types of fibres in one print to boost your productivity and tolerance without compromising," explained Fedor Antonov, CTO at Anisoprint.

LC Titan

× Expand TCT Photocentric LC Titan

UK-based manufacturer Photocentric is showing its large-format Liquid Crystal Titan for the first time in the UK. Believed to be the world's largest LCD 3D printer, the Titan uses a 32-inch 8K high-resolution LCD screen and offers a build volume of 695 x 385 x 1200mm. Titan's features include a pixel pitch of 91 microns and print speeds up to 86 mm per hour.

Factor 4

Expand TCT UltiMaker Factor 4

UltiMaker's recently launched UltiMaker Factor 4 is making its TCT 3Sixty debut. The direct drive dual extrusion-based platform is designed for ‘light industrial applications,’ which sees the desktop 3D printing leader shifting away from the desktop to cater to production of end use parts, functional prototypes, tools, and small batch manufacturing of auxiliary components and spares. The Factor 4 features a temperature-controlled triple insulated build volume of 330 x 240 x 300 mm along with uniform bed heating and controlled chamber airflow up to 70°C to enable optimal print conditions for a range of demanding materials.

This story is being updated with additional news throughout the week.