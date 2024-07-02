187 RAPID + TCT 2024: Executive perspectives, AM launches & more

Expand TCT

On this week's episode of Additive Insight, TCT editors Laura Griffiths and Sam Davies gather their jet-lagged selves around the podcast mic to discuss their takeaways from RAPID + TCT 2024.

Last week, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event returned to the West Coast for the first time in a decade, and brought with it all of the AM industry's major players and their latest wares.

Kicking off with the inaugural RAPID + TCT Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, the event featured 14 AM leaders who shared their thoughts across three panel discussions, debating everything from AM scalability to sustainability. On this week's episode, the team discuss highlights alongside key product launches from Colibrium Additive, 3D Systems, Additive Industries, nTop and more.

