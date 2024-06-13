RAPID + TCT 2024 Preview: Additive manufacturing launches, keynotes and more

RAPID + TCT, the largest, most influential additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial 3D printing event in North America, is returning to the West Coast for the first time in nine years.

Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 25-27, 2024, the expansive show floor will showcase over 400 solution providers’ latest advancements alongside three days of conference programming, featuring more than 160 timely talks, presentations, workshops and panels presented by experts from leading institutions worldwide.

Below you’ll find just a selection of exhibition and conference highlights.

3D Systems | #2401

3D Systems will present its unique solutions portfolio designed to address advanced healthcare and industrial applications. Visitors can discuss their manufacturing challenges with the company’s application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how products and services are delivered. Visitors are also invited to attend a number of presentations including 'Rekindling Artistry in the Automotive Aftermarket Through Additive Manufacturing' with Dmitriy Orlov, COO, BBI Autosport and Joe Dopkowski, Application Engineer, 3D Systems (June 25th at 11am) and 'Will Bioprinting Define the Next Era of 3D Printing?' with Katie Weimer, VP, Regenerative Medicine, 3D Systems (June 27th at 12pm).

Hollywood Showcase | #1873

New this year, RAPID + TCT will feature a Hollywood Showcase, shining a spotlight on the industry's intersection with the entertainment and film capital of the world in partnership with Gentle Giant Studios and Direct Dimensions. This unique blend of technology and creativity will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at how industrial 3D printing technologies are leveraged in their favourite blockbusters. AM-produced film props will be on display from major franchises like Star Wars, Frozen, Avatar and Toy Story.

Nano Dimension | #1625

Nano Dimension will present its new Flight Hub software, which enables electronics design enhanced with 3D printed components, such as RF elements, twisted pairs, coils, capacitors and more. Ushering in a new era of parametric design and manufacturing optimisation, Flight Hub gives engineers and designers the means to design and refine components according to unique specifications. Also on display will be examples of Micro-AM polymer and ceramic jobs including medical (microfluidic chips), micro-moulding, investment casting and space applications.

BigRep | #839

BigRep is set to showcase the ALTRA 280, a high-temp, large- scale, reliable, and highly automated machine for the very first time. Key features include a build chamber of 500 mm x 700 mm x 800mm (280 litres), up to four extruders reaching 450°C, open material system, and heated vacuum print bed. The large-format 3D printing specialist says the machine is positioned as the definitive solution for industries requiring high-performance materials, including aerospace, defense, and automotive. The printer will be available across North America starting July 2024. BigRep says it also has more 'big' news, which will be revealed at the show.

× Expand BigRep

Conference Picks by TCT Conference Manager Lu Tikrity

× Expand TCT RAPID + TCT Conference 1 - 1

Healthcare

Additive Manufacturing of Medical Devices: The FDA Perspective

Matthew Di Prima, PhD, Materials Engineer – U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Tuesday June 25 10:00am-10:30am | Room 409 A

Creative

Building an In-House 3D Print Studio for Early Phase Concept Development at Tapestry

Tomer Emmar, Rapid Prototyping Manager, 3D Print Studio – Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman)

Wednesday June 26 10:00am-10:30am | Room 405

Defense

US Department of Defense’s Extreme Cold Point of Need Manufacturing Challenge

James L. Zunino, Senior Scientific Technical Manager Advanced Manufacturing & Future Concepts – US Army DEVCOM

Wednesday June 26 10:00am-10:30am | Room 408 B

Additive Industries | #1513

Additive Industries will showcase its unique MetalFAB system, a versatile modular metal AM printer that offers a range of cutting- edge automation and customisation options. With its unique optional modules, the printer optimises efficiency and is said to significantly streamline automation processes. The MetalFAB's modular design provides options for growth, allowing users to expand at their own pace. Incorporating the Herding filter, Powder Load Tool, and fully automated inert powder recovery, the Dutch AM company says 'operators are safer with this printer than with any other on the market.'

The MetalFAB is equipped with a Multibeam Laser calibration tool that allows the operator to conduct all five beam measurements automatically, dramatically increasing efficiency. With extensive experience in manufacturing metal AM components, Additive Industries says it has the expertise to assist users in maximising machine productivity and delivering consistent printing results at a large scale.

Evolve Additive Solutions | #2645

Following the recent launch of STEP Parts Now, an additive parts on-demand service, Evolve Additive Solutions says it is excited to showcase serious production capabilities of its STEP technology alongside partner and largest customer, Fathom Digital Manufacturing. Together, the two will demonstrate STEP’s unique ability to reliably manufacture high fidelity production parts using engineering thermoplastics – and present a preview of multi-material, co-printing capabilities to come. Evolve says STEP enables all the freedoms and benefits of additive, with injection moulding quality and properties. The combination of Evolve and Fathom is said to yield scalable production for demanding applications and markets including automotive, medical device, irrigation, emblem plating and more.

Caracol | #2201

Caracol is bringing its Large Format Additive Manufacturing technology to California. The company will be announcing a number of strategic partnerships at the show which aim to further boost the development of its technology in North America, from design to production of complex parts. The show floor will feature live demonstrations of its Heron AM platform robotic-based pellet extrusion large-scale printer, together with several parts from sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and design. Caracol invites visitors so look out for some 'exciting announcements' on June 25th.

EOS | #2639

EOS is inviting visitors to explore the capabilities of its new EOS M 300-4 1kW metal AM system, built for high-temperature production materials such as aluminium and copper. The system features four powerful, one kilowatt lasers to meet the requirements of applications such as aluminium brackets, heat exchangers, inductors, e-mobility components and more. In addition to the EOS M 300-4 1kW, fine detail resolution (FDR) selective laser sintering (SLS) technology, AMCM customised solutions, and recent software developments will be featured on the EOS booth.

× Expand EOS

The EOS Additive Minds applied engineering team will also be hosting an AM Expert Bar, where attendees can book 1:1 meetings with industrial 3D printing experts on a variety of topics. From AM design and material compatibility to support- free metal 3D printing, EOS says 'the Additive Minds team has you covered.'

BMF | #1139

BMF will be showcasing its newest printer, the microArch D1025, the first platform in a new hybrid resolution technology series. Powered by PμSL and based on BMF’s new hybrid resolution technology, the microArch D1025 prints in dual resolution in 10μm and 25μm single-use modes and within the same print layer. The microArch D1025 delivers improved built-in automation, which enables greater efficiency – saving time, resources and cost. Delivering BMF's same ultra-high resolution, accuracy and precision, the new D1025 aims to revolutionise the prototyping and production of parts requiring micron-level precision and repeatability.

HP | #2839

HP Personalization and 3D Printing is set to exhibit its latest advancements in metal and polymer 3D printing, including new materials and hardware functionality. Attendees will see HP's entire range of materials, including the recently introduced HP 3D HR PA 12 S, created in partnership with Arkema. Experts will be present to discuss HP's ongoing material innovations and a wide array of applications, illustrating how HP users in the medical, industrial, and consumer industries are 'expanding the frontiers of innovation and driving growth in additive manufacturing.'

Conference Picks by Laura Griffiths, TCT Head of Content

× Expand TCT RAPID + TCT Conference 2 - 1

DFAM

The Art of 3d Printed Origami: Unfolding the Future of Robotics

Dora Strelkova, University of Windsor

Wednesday June 26 3:00pm-3:30pm | Room 407

Energy

Wire Directed Energy Deposition of a Large-Scale Gas Turbine Component for Siemens Energy

Tad Steinberg, Business Development – Siemens Energy Inc.

Tuesday June 25 10:00am-10:30am | Room 405

Automotive

Efficiency Meets Sustainability: Exploring Sustainable Additive Manufacturing and Design Innovations for Automotive Applications

Nanzhu Zhao, PhD, Senior Researcher – Nissan Technical Center North America

Tuesday June 25 2:00pm-2:30pm | Room 406 A

Impossible Objects | #2013

Impossible Objects will introduce the CBAM 25, which claims to be 'the world’s fastest 3D printer.' Using Impossible Objects’ Composite Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) process, the machine is 16 times faster than its nearest competitor, running at a speed of 25ft per minute. Using long fibre composites, the company says the technology leverages advanced materials to produce production-ready parts at a lower cost than conventional 3D printing methods.

× Expand Impossible Objects CBAM 25

The machine provides fine detail, 50 micron layers, better dimensional accuracy and compatibility with advanced materials including carbon fibre and PEEK along with low cost materials like fibreglass and PA 12. The result is stronger parts at 180 MPa tensile strength with carbon fibre and PEEK temperature performance 343°C and dimensional tolerances of 100 microns. with fibreglass and PA12, Impossible Objects says CBAM can produce parts 'at a substantially lower cost' and 'much faster speeds.'

LDO | #2071

LDO will be showcasing what is believed to be 'the world's first portable upside down printing 3D printer.' The Positron V3.2 is foldable and compact, fitting neatly into a filament box. This design allows for unprecedented portability, enabling users to carry their printers with them wherever they go.

In addition to this new printer, LDO says its Voron lineup, from the Voron 0.2 to Voron V2.4, has something to offer every visitor whether they're looking for a desktop printer or a professional- grade printer. LDO also provides high-performance motors, extruders and other printer parts.

Lithoz | #1613

With growing demand for ceramic 3D printing at an industrial scale across industries, the success of Lithoz’s partners and technology in serial production is becoming ever more apparent. Lithoz will showcase the arrival of “The Ceramic 3D Factory”, uniting Lithoz technology and service bureaus all over the world in one global network for interconnected serial production across fields such as semiconductor production, aerospace and more. Lithoz says this year's event will be the main touchpoint for the showcase of this global “Ceramic 3D Factory” network, strengthened by its new CeraControl software, which allows for up to 100 globally interconnected CeraFab S65 3D printers.

Executive Perspectives Keynote Series

× Expand TCT RAPID + TCT Executive Perspective Keynote Speakers

This year, when attendees gather around the main stage for the usual keynote RAPID + TCT kick-off sessions, they will have the unique opportunity to hear from 15 leaders across the global additive manufacturing ecosystem.

Presented across three panel sessions, the inaugural Executive Perspectives Keynote Series will feature C-level insights and thought-leadership from some of the industry's biggest companies, setting the tone for the day ahead on the show floor, and the future of the AM industry.

This trio of panels promises a series of engaging conversations among the industry’s leading voices with a focus on technology, applications and more.

Panels will be moderated by Laura Griffiths, TCT Head of Content, and will take place daily from 8:30am on the Main Stage.

Materialise #2821

Materialise will unveil the latest version of Magics, the leading data preparation and build preparation software for additive manufacturing. Prioritising consistent, successful prints, this update enhances Magics for both polymer and metal 3D printing. Users can now optimise designs and reduce part weight by handling complex beam lattice data. Upgraded 3D Nester and Support Generation modules ensure superior build quality. Responding to user feedback, Magics now offers unprecedented speed and a new dark theme, further improving efficiency and user experience.

nTop | #1546

nTop is inviting visitors to ‘swing by’ its golf simulator to try COBRA Golf’s LIMIT3D 3D printed irons, which were designed using its software. The first commercially available 3D printed irons on the market, LIMIT3D irons incorporate a complex lattice design for a soft feel and launch with explosive distance and forgiveness.

× Expand COBRA Golf

Visitors can then learn about nTop, the advanced computational design software which enabled COBRA’s game-changing design. nTop is a platform for designing and developing high-performance, complex product designs quickly and efficiently. Visitors can see how nTop can help them create their most advanced parts yet, all within their existing workflow.

Ripperden Resources | #1851-5

Ripperden Resources, LLC offers functional 3D design, scanning, and additive manufacturing services. Committed to excellence and sustainability, the company says it prioritizes quality, reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Leveraging proven and cutting- edge 3D technologies, including additive manufacturing, Ripperden’s skilled team delivers dynamic solutions tailored to clients' specific needs, including functional 3D design, precise scanning, rapid prototyping, and production printing services, enabling efficient product development processes.

Roboze | #2127

RAPID + TCT 2024 will see the U.S. debut of the ARGO 1000 HYPERMELT. The machine features Roboze's HYPERMELT Technology, which the Italian 3D printer manufacturer says aims to 'disrupt large-format additive manufacturing.' Capable of producing components up to 1 cubic meter, it utilises pellets for raw materials, achieving 10 x faster speeds and 60% lower costs than traditional filament methods. With a heated chamber up to 180°C and dual extruders, it enables high-performance parts from super polymers and composites.

Conference Picks by Sam Davies, TCT Group Content Manager

× Expand TCT RAPID + TCT Conference 3 - 1

Materials Development

Recyling & Reusing Aerospace Parts by Converting into Powder for Additive Manufacturing - Lessons Learned & Technical Summary

Robert Higham, founder & CEO – Additive Manufacturing Solutions, Ltd.

Tuesday June 25 11.30am-12.00pm | Room 406 B

Creative

Blockbuster Magic: Behind the Scenes with 3D-Printed Props and Sets

Matt Winston, co-founder – Stan Winston School of Character Arts

Wednesday June 26 3.30pm-4.00pm | Room 405

Healthcare

3D Printing from Magnetic Resonance Imaging: A One-stop Shop for Soft Tissue and Bone Modeling

Nicole Wake, Director, Research and Scientific Affairs – GE HealthCare

Thursday June 27 10.30am-11.00am | Room 409 A

Solukon | #2161

AM post-processing specialist Solukon will present its enhanced depowdering system SFM-AT350/-E which, thanks to its adapted arm design, can now accommodate parts weighing up to 100 kg, including plates from EOS M 400 and Nikon SLM 500 printers. This is the first time the upgraded depowdering system can be viewed live.

× Expand Solukon

For the first time in the US, Solukon will also showcase a new version of the SFM-AT350 with piezoelectric (=ultrasonic) excitation. The E-version of the depowdering system is ideal for delicate structures like medical applications.

The SFM-AT1000-S depowdering system, designed for extra-large and heavy parts, will also be shown alongside a special discount campaign for its SPR-Pathfinder software.

SPEE3D #2439

SPEE3D will be showcasing its WarpSPEE3D printing Nickel Aluminium Bronze (NAB), a new full release for the company’s Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology. Ideal for marine applications, SPEE3D’s NAB provides excellent corrosion-resistance and demonstrates mechanical properties comparable to or exceeding those of several commonly used copper alloys, such as High-Leaded Tin Bronzes C93200 and Red Brass C836000. You can rapidly print and post- process parts in NAB in less than 24 hours. Stop by the booth to see SPEE3D printing live.

Thermwood Corporation | #2301

Thermwood Corporation is set to exhibit its advanced manufacturing solutions and applications. Attendees can explore the CLA (Cut Layer Additive) system through live software demonstrations and inspect various tools on display. The LSAM (Large Scale Additive Manufacturing) system will also be featured, highlighting its capabilities with several tools. Additionally, Thermwood will present its comprehensive range of 3- and 5-axis CNC routers, showcasing versatility and precision.

× Expand Efficient nesting of layer segments for Cut Layer Additive

Purdue University's Composite Manufacturing and Simulation Center will also join the event to demonstrate its cutting- edge Additive 3D software. This powerful predictive tool is designed to enhance additive manufacturing processes, and offer valuable insights and optimisation for complex projects.

Volkmann USA | #1667

Volkmann USA plans to unveil its vHub 250 metal powder storage system, a versatile powder storage buffer for both pre- and post-processing, which features an inline holding container that can be installed upstream of a 3D printer as a reliable powder supply, and downstream to collect and hold excess metal powder from a build box after printing.

Serving one or up to six different 3D printers at a time, the Volkmann vHub 250 includes a 250 L (~8.8 ft3) stainless steel hopper and touch-screen controls with integrated Volkmann pneumatic vacuum conveyor for safe, smooth, dust-free powder transfer. The vHub is ATEX-certified as explosion-proof.

Operating as a stand-alone unit or within a closed loop system, the vHub is suitable for tungsten, cobalt, silver powder, iron, stainless steel, alumina, nickel chrome, copper, titanium, and other metallic powders in both normal air environments and under inert conditions as an option.

Equispheres | #1361

Equispheres is focused on enabling mass production with AM through material design. Its proprietary technology enables the modification and management of powder properties, and its engineers have designed a line of powder products which allow users to maximize the power and scanning speeds of their printers, and produce parts at full speed, more reliably and economically. Equispheres is encouraging visitors working with aluminum to bring their current print performance metrics to the show where they can learn 'what more you could be getting, and how to get it.'

Equispheres' Evan Butler-Jones will be presenting 'A Powerful Combination: Faster Print Speeds with Laser Beam Shaping and Engineered Materials' on Wednesday, June 26 at 11:00am.

EDM Performance Accessories | #2652

EDM Performance Accessories will release the Flip and Tilt production cut off system for HB800 and HB600 wire EDM machines, enabling flawless part separation and fall off on high volume builds similar to a horizontal EDM. EDM's proprietary high-precision pivot table and linear guide rails allow horizontal plate bolt in and simple manual flips into the cutting position. Once flipped the assembly easily glides to the back of the machine and locks in place for cut off. Another breakthrough is the ability to cut 3 plates at once on a HB800. If an application is better suited for full vertical cutting, the entire system can be switched back to vertical in under 45 minutes.

UltiMaker | #1011

The new UltiMaker Factor 4, an end-to-end 3D printing solution geared towards light industrial applications, will feature on the show floor. The Factor 4 3D printer is engineered for the development and production of process-critical tools and components. With support for engineering materials, direct drive dual extrusion, onboard print quality reporting, temperature-controlled build volume, and other innovative features, it delivers high levels of predictability and minimal variance. The machine is said to support one of the widest material portfolios on the market for a variety of applications, including end use parts, functional prototyping, manufacturing tools, and small batch manufacturing of auxiliary components and spares.

RAPID + TCT 2024 will take place on 25-27th June at the Los Angeles Convention Center, California.