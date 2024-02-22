168 Meet the 2024 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovators

TCT

To launch the vote for this year's TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award, we invited our five finalists onto a panel to discuss their journeys into additive manufacturing (AM) and how they're each impacting the industry today.

The TCT WI3DP Innovator award was established by TCT and Women in 3D Printing in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of women who are developing, enhancing, and innovating 3D printing technologies and applications.

This year's finalists are: Brigitte de Vet, Chief Executive Officer at Materialise; Cora Leibig, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Chromatic 3D Materials; Melissa Orme, Vice President of Additive Manufacturing at The Boeing Company; Nesma Aboulkhair, Director of Additive Manufacturing at the Technology Innovation Institute; and Olga Ivanova, Director of Applications & Technology at Mechnano.

On this bonus episode of the Additive Insight podcast, you can hear the panel in full, co-chaired by TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Women in 3D Printing President Kristin Mulherin, and vote for your winner here.

More ways to listen:

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Follow on Spotify

Listen on Stitcher