'Openness around technology, knowledge & data will be the quantum leap enabler for additive manufacturing users' - Omar Fergani

Openness around technology, infrastructure, knowledge and data will be the ‘quantum leap enabler’ for those using additive manufacturing, according to Omar Fergani.

The 1000 Kelvin CEO was discussing the remaining barriers for manufacturers looking to adopt, apply and scale additive manufacturing technology on the latest episode of the Additive Insight podcast.

1000 Kelvin has recently brought to market the AMAIZE platform, a so-called co-pilot for additive manufacturing that uses physics-informed AI to generate optimal print recipes. Since its launch in November 2023, the company has aligned with the likes of EOS and Autodesk, as part of an open approach to collaboration and integration.

This kind of openness and collaboration, Fergani suggests, is what’s needed to allow manufacturers to maximise the potential of additive manufacturing technology.

“We need to listen to the companies that use the final components,” said Fergani. “They tell us for many years, we don’t make geometry, we make commitments to a function of these components and therefore we need to have full access to the data, to tools, to systems, to hardware for us to do our job, which is how I can create a component with specific properties and microstructure, etc. I’m really happy to say that is happening now. We see a lot of thorough discussions with mature producers, with machine builders, with end users, with cloud computing companies, so we are putting massive amounts of technology, infrastructure, knowledge, data there in an open way for the end customers to do their job. I think that will be the quantum leap enabler for those guys.”

Fergani went on to say that he hopes this increasing openness would yield results within the next few years, rather than ten years, but took encouragement from the growing awareness of the need for open collaboration.

The company had already secured a partnership with EOS when it introduced its AMAIZE platform in November, and swiftly entered into a partnership with Autodesk in March. These partnerships have seen the AMAIZE co-pilot for AM solution integrated into the EOS software suite and Autodesk Fusion, respectively.

With these integrations, end users will now be able to tap into the print recipe optimisation capabilities of AMAIZE in a more user-friendly and intuitive way. This, Fergani, believes is the ‘blueprint for success.’

“The beauty of the partnerships is we’re creating so many possibilities for the customer to be successful [while] keeping in the user experience as simple as possible,” Fergani said. “And I think that’s where we are really helping the customer focus on what they do and what they need to do is produce high quality components and let us bring them an integrated solution to iterate without having to deal with the complexity of the process. That’s coherent with our mission at 1000 Kelvin, making AM scale, making it easy to use, making it not a prototyping industry but a serial production [industry].”