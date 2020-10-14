Link3D launches mobile app for post-production management

× Expand Link 3d post production app

Link3D has announced the launch of a mobile app designed to help additive manufacturers manage post-production workflows and create a ‘truly digital thread’.

The Post-Production Management App has already been deployed by the company’s clients, including 3D Systems On Demand, who announced their adoption of Link3D’s software tools in August.

Developed to help give company’s greater control and transparency of their manufacturing processes, it supplements Link3D’s already wealthy offering of a Manufacturing Execution System (MES), order and costing system, quality management capabilities, production planning tools and data analytics features.

With the Post Production Management App, users can locate parts by scanning a QR code, filter by tasks or filter by which Work Centre the part is being produced. They can also review and update the status of each production and shipping step; manage yield by tracking how many parts have been completed at each work centre; track failure reasons for each work centre to increase traceability of yield management on the production floor; and track the labour and machine hours required to complete the post-processing of a batch of parts. There are also features that allow checklists to be completed, documentation and images to be uploaded for traceability purposes and additional order details, such as customer information and production requirements, to be viewed.

Link3D believes these capabilities will help manufacturers to scale their additive manufacturing processes and apply a ‘streamlined flow for the quick and efficient management of 3D printed parts’.

“We have seen the Post Production app streamline the post-processing steps and increase the traceability without adding overhead to every task,” commented Lara Janse van Vuuren, Technical Program Manager at Link3D. “The paper trail is eliminated without losing the sign offs and accountability for each step after the printing process.”