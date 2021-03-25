PostProcess Technologies appoints data analytics leader to Board of Directors

Dr Usama Fayyad.

PostProcess Technologies has announced the appointment of Dr Usama Fayyad to its Board of Directors.

Dr Fayyad has his expertise in data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence and joins the board to sit alongside other industry leaders to provide the post-processing company with strategic insights.

He is the world’s first executive to hold the title of Chief Data Officer, which he did at Yahoo! after his second start-up was acquired. Dr Fayyad has served in executive positions at several start-ups, has occupied leadership roles at NASA/JPL and Microsoft, and served as the Global Chief Data Officer & Group Managing Director at Barclays Bank between 2013 and 2016. In 2021, he was appointed as the Executive Chairman of Oasis500 by King Abdullah II of Jordan and launched the largest technology accelerator in the Middle East/ North Africa region.

Most recently, he has served as CTO of OODA Health, a healthcare technology company he co-founded, while he remains Chairman of Open Insights, a company he founded in 2008 to address AI/ Big Data needs of some of the world’s largest enterprises. He was also recently appointed as the Inaugural Executive Director of the Institute for Experiential AI at Northeastern University. Dr Fayyad holds more than 20 patents, has authored over 100 technical articles and is a frequent keynote speaker in the area of Big Data, Predictive Analytics, Data Mining and Data Monetisation strategies.

“We are excited to bring someone with Usama’s data-focused skillset and experience onto the PostProcess Technologies Board of Directors,” commented Jeff Mize, PostProcess CEO. “Data connectivity is an essential differentiator in our solution offerings, and we look forward to the invaluable world-class guidance Usama will provide as we connect the digital thread to scale additive manufacturing to production volumes.”

“Additive manufacturing is the technology of tomorrow,” offered Dr Fayyad. “Data analytics and connectivity is critical for employing it at scale for Industry 4.0. I believe that PostProcess has the technology platform that provides a key capability to unlocking additive’s full potential and I look forward to serving on the Board for such a global tech company at the nexus of making 3D printing a practical reality for enterprises and a competitive edge in manufacturing globally.”

