91 TCT 3Sixty: 3D printing highlights, Awards & Hall of Famers

On this episode of Additive Insight, the TCT editorial team record live from the TCT 3Sixty show floor to bring you highlights from the UK's leading 3D printing and additive manufacturing showcase.

The team discuss launches from Wematter, WAAM3D and Construct3D along with key takeaways from the conference including sessions from Aston University, Boston Consulting Group, and TCT's new Global Perspectives Forum with Todd Grimm.

You will also hear a special Innovators on Innovators conversation between our two 2020 TCT Hall of Fame inductees Phill Dickens and Terry Wohlers, and some words from our 2022 inductee who was announced at this year's TCT Awards celebration, Elaine Hunt.

You can also hear a segment from a live fireside chat with Women in 3D Printing President Kristin Mulherin and this year's TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award winner Eliana Fu.

