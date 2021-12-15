Farsoon sells 40+ 3D printing systems in record month

× Expand Falcontech

Farsoon has announced sales totalling more than $15 million for the month of November 2021 with over 40 machines sold.

Materials sales, as well as service and application contracts, also contributed to Farsoon’s record monthly sales total.

The company announced that it has reached a global 3D printing install base of 500 back in August, and has continued to expand its product portfolio with the introductions of an eight-laser metal system in May and the FS273M metal powder bed fusion platform in September. Farsoon also showcased the latest developments to its Flight technology at TCT Asia and recently extended its polymer materials partnership with Covestro after several customer successes.

These developments come as demand for Farsoon’s polymer and metal 3D printing products continues to grow. The company has also revealed it is expanding its polymer powder material production capabilities.

“The significant amount has set a new record for our monthly sales order,” Don Xu, Director of Farsoon’s Global Business Group, said of the $15m sales income for November. “Despite the challenging pandemic solution, Farsoon was able to deliver strong performance supporting the recovering global industrial demands thanks to the hard work of the global Farsoon team. With continuous technology innovation and increasing market share, Farsoon has proved itself a strong and stable additive manufacturing partner that customers can trust.

“The $15m monthly sales order reflects the increased growth across our whole product portfolio, with a significant contribution from the metal related contracts of over 60% - thanks to several major projects in aerospace, transportation, medical, moulds & tooling and service bureau sectors, involving multiple machine purchases. We are also excited to see growth in metal machines in Europe and North America market besides our established plastic system installation base. With a strong machine order backlog, we are confident of our positive outlook for 2022.”

“We are also glad to share that we are well on the way to completing our new manufacturing facility expansion with a new dedicated site for increased polymer powder material production, in order to offer high quality machine and materials solutions to our global customers,” added Hope Hou, General Manager of Farsoon. “In the year of 2021, Farsoon has been rapidly growing our team from 300 to 450 additive experts globally with increasing investment in technology & development.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.