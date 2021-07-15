Markforged confirms public listing on New York Stock Exchange

Markforged has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange after its merge with Special Purpose Acquisition Company one was completed.

The intention to publicly list the company was announced in February 2021. Markforged will trade under the ‘MKFG’ ticker symbol for common stock and ‘MKFG.WS’ for warrants.

Since the announcement was made in February, Markforged has been busy adding to its product portfolio and appointing new faces to its Board of Directors. Its Blacksmith machine learning software has been made available for the X7 machine; the company has launched new versions of the X7 and Metal X systems; and it has also teased the introduction of its largest composite 3D printer yet later this year. Meanwhile, Carol Meyers joined the board in June, Alan Masarek was announced as the next Chairman of the Board last week, and with Markforged’s listing now confirmed, one founder and CEO Kevin Hartz also joins.

“Today is a proud moment for the entire Markforged team and a significant milestone in our mission to reinvent manufacturing today so our customers can build anything they imagine tomorrow,” commented Shai Terem, President and Chief Executive Officer of Markforged. “As a publicly traded company, we will continue to focus on executing on our ambitious product roadmap and further accelerating innovation, expanding customer adoption, and capitalising on the strong secular trends in additive manufacturing, allowing us to bring our platform to even more manufacturing floors around the world for mission-critical use cases. Looking ahead, we have some exciting products in our pipeline as we move from accessible end-use parts to robust production. I couldn’t be more excited about our talented team and the opportunities in this next chapter.”

“Being a publicly traded company will enable Markforged to build new relationships as a critical partner to even more leading global manufacturers, leveraging its expanded platform and proceeds from the transaction to accelerate its impact and growth,” added Hartz. “I am excited to join the Board of Directors and to work alongside a group of talented and diverse directors. I look forward to contributing to the team as Markforged continues to scale and this nascent industry matures and transforms modern manufacturing in the coming years.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.