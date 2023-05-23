TCT 3Sixty 2023: 23 reasons to attend the UK's biggest 3D printing event

The UK's flagship additive manufacturing (AM) event TCT 3Sixty 2023 takes place on June 7-8th at the NEC Birmingham, UK. With global AM companies like Nexa3D and JEOL; solutions specialists like Central Scanning and SYS Systems; and UK innovators like Wayland Additive and NEWAM bringing their latest technologies to the show floor, it is the biggest showcase of 3D printing applications and products in the UK. Need a reason to take a day out of the office and join us? How about 23?

1. It's the UK’s largest AM event

With nearly 200 exhibitors confirmed for the show floor, TCT 3Sixty is the UK’s definitive and most influential additive manufacturing event. In addition to expanded portfolios from technology providers like Laser Lines, which will be bringing along Stratasys' Selective Absorption Fusion, Stereolithography and P3 polymerisation machines, you can expect to hear from newcomers like Makertech3D and Defiant3D who will both introduce new hardware.

2. “More than just machines”

As Robert Pitts, sales manager at Tri-Tech 3D, explains, “Establishing a successful AM process is about more than just machines.” Technical support is important to help guide the process of choosing and implementing the right AM technology, and while all important machines from the likes of Formlabs, XJet and Markforged will be present on booths from 3DGBIRE, Additive-X, and more, the floor will have plenty of expertise on offer from experienced teams ready answer your questions.

3. The world’s best FREE AM conference

With 1,000 years of AM knowledge across multiple stages, the TCT 3Sixty conference is an absolute must wherever you are on the additive adoption curve. Filled with application stories from real end-users like Collins Aerospace and Ocado, the latest research from University of Birmingham and Anglia Ruskin University, and market analysis and trends from Phil Reeves and CONTEXT, you simply cannot get this level of AM content for free anywhere else on the planet.

× Expand The MTC's Hoda Amel speaking at the TCT 3Sixty Conference

4. Oscar-winning insights to Jurassic prints

Seriously, where else can you hear how animation studio Mackinnon and Saunders used 3D printing to create the intricate puppetry for this year’s Oscar-winning film Pinocchio, or how the technology is providing opportunities for conservation, exhibition, and engagement at the Natural History Museum?

5. Introducing Stage

And if three conference stages weren’t enough, the ever-popular TCT Introducing Stage returns as the best place to soak up the latest AM product information in short, easy to digest, 20-minute segments. Hear from experts at EOS, Wazp, Massivit and more.

6. Inspiring the next generation

CREATE Education Project will collaborate with TCT once again to inspire the next generation of engineers. TCT Inspired Minds works to provide high school students access to a variety of technologies and training in a classroom style workshop right on the show floor. Paul Croft, Founder of The CREATE Education Project says, “We want to make innovation and digital creativity accessible to all students, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to enter high-quality STEAM careers of the future.”

7. Be in the know

The TCT Knowledge Bar, powered by Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK), is your opportunity to speak 1-on-1 with a selection of experts from the UK's AM community. At the Knowledge Bar you will be able to learn more about the UK’s new AM trade association, and put your questions to some of the leading lights in the industry; if they don’t know the answer, they likely know someone who does.

× Expand Knowledge partners will lead panel sessions on pertinent AM challenges

8. Knowledge partners

Speaking of knowledge, this year we have a host of additional Knowledge Partners on board including PrintCity, Women in 3D Printing and Design for AM Network. Expect lively panels with a range of experts sharing real AM adoption journeys. Gold sponsor HP will also be bringing along real end- users users to share how they are implementing its Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing into their workflows. Be sure to bring your questions.

9. The UK's AM opportunity

The UK has one of the largest installed bases of machines in the world, and in 2021, the Ultimaker 3D Printing sentiment survey ranked the UK second with significant growth potential. At the show, you'll find plenty of UK innovation whether it's Matsuura's state of the art Additive Manufacturing Centre with HP MJF expertise, which has placed over 75 MJF machines with UK manufacturers, or NEWAM, a £10M research programme developing next generation large-scale wire-DED AM.

10. Get connected

Use the TCT Connect Lounge, hosted by Silverstone Technology Cluster, to meet with existing connections or set meetings up with new ones made through the Event Hub. If you register in advance you'll receive contact recommendations, so you can expand your network and maximise your time at the event. You'll also have the opportunity to meet some of the members of the STC in the lounge.

11. The first TCT UK User Group

TCT 3Sixty week will kick off with the inaugural TCT UK User Group meeting on June 6th June. This invite-only event promises a deep dive into the roadblocks hampering AM adoption by providing a range of opportunities for debate and knowledge exchange. Highly regarded commentator and presenter, and long-time TCT Advisor, Todd Grimm will facilitate the day with his pace, enthusiasm for the subject and energy giving the day cadence and ensuring the session discussions are challenging, engaging and informative.

× Expand Over 400 products will be presented on the TCT 3Sixty show floor

12. And the winner is...

Bridging two days of AM knowledge exchange and business is the annual TCT Awards, an evening of celebration that highlights the best AM applications, technologies, and collaborations. This year’s TCT Awards, sponsored by HP, received 140 submissions across eleven categories including global names such as Microsoft, European Space Agency, Marvel Studios, Swarovski and many more. Thank you to our category sponsors Nano Dimension, Revopoint, Metrom, 3D Micro Print, Jeol, and Polygonica. Get your tickets at tctawards.com.

13. Hall of Fame

We’ll also welcome this year’s inductees into the highly coveted TCT Hall of Fame, which shines the spotlight on individuals who have made a significant and long-term impact on the industry. Diana Kalisz, Joe Beaman, Andy Christensen, Jean-Pierre Kruth, Melissa Orme, and Nora Toure are this year’s nominees. We’ll also be presenting our third TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award, and the first Sanjay Mortimer Foundation Rising Star Award.

14. Your host for this evening ...

The TCT Awards host this year is F1 sporting legend Johnny Herbert. Throughout his incredible career in F1, Johnny was at the forefront of the sport, testing himself against some true greats like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell. Involved in all types of motor racing Johnny has enjoyed particular success at LeMans 24 Hours, winning the title in 1991. Now retired from Grand Prix racing, Johnny continues to promote the sport. He was a regular contributor on Sky Sports F1 for eleven years, where he regularly offered post-race analysis for the channel and also appeared on the dedicated F1 show.

× Expand Get your tickets for the TCT Awards ceremony

15. Matchmaking

The TCT Event Hub allows you to tap into all TCT 3Sixty has to offer and maximise your time at the show before the doors to the NEC's Hall 1 even open. Register now to start building your profile, make connections with the people and products relevant to you, create your conference schedule, and receive suggestions based on your unique needs.

16. See what’s new

With over 400+ products across the show floor, TCT 3Sixty promises the UK's largest showcase of new AM products. IPFL will be running a live demonstration of Boston Micro Fabrication's microArch S240 micro 3D printer, which produces components to an accuracy of 10 microns (μm), while Scott Bader will exhibit four new Crestaform material additions including Crestaform 8K, engineered for next- generation 8K LCD and DLP 3D printers.

17. Are you an E, A or O?

Evaluation, Adoption and Optimisation are the three pillars of TCT 3Sixty's renowned content programme. Whether you're new to the industry or looking to take your AM investment to the next level, you'll find content geared towards wherever you are on the adoption curve, from market analysis to give you an overview of the state of the market, to in-depth looks at topics like sustainability and design for AM.

18. Application inspiration

Europac 3D will be exhibiting Uniontech's Large Volume SLA RSPro Series of 3D printers, with a particular focus placed on its RSPro 2100. Europac has already sold one unit of this machine to an entertainment company based in the UK, with print jobs scheduled through to the end of the year, and has also supported a US defence company in developing a prototype dashboard for a military vehicle. This dashboard, which spans almost the entirety of the 2100mm the printer is capable of printing, was printed in one piece with three lasers working to build the part layer by layer inside 75 hours, and will be exhibited as it comes off the build plate, support structures and all.

× Expand Metal 3D printed parts at TCT 3Sixty

19. Additive ecosystem

From MES and workflow software by AMFG to post-processing solutions by Rosler's AM Solutions, materials by Oerlikon, or automation from KUKA, the full end-to- end AM ecosystem will be there to ensure you leave well-equipped with all of the information you need to fully adopt AM into your business. Whether that means installing your own hardware from leading brands like 3D Systems, Prusa Research, DMG MORI or TRUMPF, or enlisting services from 3DPRINTUK and 3D Print Bureau, you are guaranteed to find the right AM pathway for your specific application needs.

20. Quality assured

If you can’t measure it, you can’t make it, and TCT 3Sixty will feature a range of technologies that ensure parts are up to spec. ZEISS Additive Manufacturing Solutions will be showcasing a range of the industrial quality solutions including the latest T-SCAN hawk 2 and the Smartzoom 5 Microscope, while Manchester Metrology will be demonstrating laser trackers, reverse engineering services, CMM arms, 3D scanners. The 3D Measurement Company will also present its range of portable 3D measurement solutions, including E.V.A, a bespoke automated metrology station that offers a level of accuracy in-line, previously only possible in the inspection lab.

21. Soak up the latest AM research

The UK is thriving with AM research, with some of the most exciting developments happening at our world-leading universities. During the conference, you’ll be able to hear about some of the latest findings coming out of some of these institutions, while on the show floor, you can meet the teams like WAAM3D that took that research and turned it into an industrial solution.

22. Do business

In addition to AM learning opportunities, above all, TCT 3Sixty is where business happens. With brands like Ford Motor Company, Unilever, Rolls Royce and Dyson already signed up to attend, you're sure to make the connections you need.

23. The best bit?

It's all completely FREE. Register for your ticket now.